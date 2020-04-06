Top Michelin executives agree to pay cuts to help with COVID-19 response

PARIS, April 6 (Reuters) - French tyre company Michelin said on Monday that its leading executives had agreed to take pay cuts as a gesture of solidarity to help deal with the negative effects of the hit to its business from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Michelin said its managing partners Florent Menegaux and Yves Chapot had agreed to reduce their remuneration by around 25% for the months of April and May 2020.

Members of its Executive Committee had also voluntarily decided to reduce their remuneration by around 10% during the same period, added the company. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)