FILE PHOTO: A band performs while crowds of people walk as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions are eased in Ann Arbor, Michigan, U.S., April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

(Reuters) - The U.S. state of Michigan on Monday reported a record number of daily coronavirus cases in less than five months, according to a Reuters tally.

The state reported 11,082 cases, bringing the total to 779,974, surpassing its previous peak of 10,140 on Nov. 20.

Daily deaths increased by 23 to 17,282.