Michigan governor extends state shutdown through April

DETROIT, April 9 (Reuters) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday extended through April 30 the stay-at-home order she has in place in the state to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The executive order she signed limits gatherings and travel and requires all workers who are not necessary to protect life to stay at home, while imposing more stringent limitations on stores to reduce foot traffic.

“Michigan has the third highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, and we’re still on the upswing. We must continue to do everything we can to slow the spread and protect our families,” Whitmer said in a statement. (Reporting by Ben Klayman, Editing by Franklin Paul)