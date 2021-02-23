French labour minister urges companies to boost remote working to avoid lockdown

FILE PHOTO: French Labour Minister Elisabeth Borne speaks during a news conference on easing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in Paris, France November 26, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French Labour Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Tuesday it was paramount that companies boost remote working to avoid having to resort to a new lockdown to fight the spread of COVID-19.

“In recent days (COVID) data are not good. We all want to avoid a new lockdown and working from home is a good answer,” Borne told Europe 1 radio.

Borne said she would meet on Friday with representatives from sectors such as banking, insurance or engineering that have seen their use of remote working decline in recent months.