CORRECTED-Ethnic minorities disproportionately affected by coronavirus, meta-study finds

(Clarifies that analysis was published in the Lancet’s journal EClinicalMedicine,not the Lancet itself)

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Ethnic minority groups are disproportionately affected by the novel coronavirus, with Blacks and Asians at increased risk of COVID-19 infection compared to white individuals, according to an analysis published in the Lancet’s journal EClinicalMedicine.

About 18.7 million patients from 50 studies were included to establish the findings, the analysis said.

Forty-two of the studies were from the United States and eight from the United Kingdom.