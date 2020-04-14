Mitchells & Butlers gets reprive to avoid technical debt default

April 14 (Reuters) - Pub chain Mitchells & Butlers has obtained a waiver until May 15 to avoid a technical default on its debt obligations due to closures under Britain’s coronavirus lockdown, and the company has enough cash left to fund its business into the second half of the year, it said on Tuesday.

Mitchells, whose sites have been closed for over three weeks, also said it had furloughed 99% of its employees and that it did not know how and when it would reopen pubs due to doubts over the duration of the lockdown and recovery afterwards.