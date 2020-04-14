REFILE-UPDATE 1-Pub owner Mitchells & Butlers avoids debt default, furloughs nearly all staff

(Refiles to drop extraneous word from first paragraph)

April 14 (Reuters) - Mitchells and Butlers said on Tuesday it had avoided a technical debt default until May 15, as it braced for a longer lockdown of its UK pubs and restaurants and cast doubt on how they would reopen.

The owner of around 1,700 restaurants and pubs in the UK, including All Bar One, Toby Carvery, Harvester and Browns, said it had furloughed 99% of its employees.

“Great uncertainty remains not only as to the extent of the current shutdown but also the profile of any reopening and recovery period back to normality,” the company said.

Mitchells, whose sites have been closed for over three weeks, said basic pay for all employees, including the board, had been reduced to between 60% and 80%.

Shares in the company fell 5.8% to 209.5 pence by 0736 GMT.

Last month, Mitchells said it could suffer a significant loss and still meet conditions in its debt programme, but was reducing costs to conserve cash flow.

Frankie and Benny’s chain owner Restaurant Group also said last week it expects a 50% slide in total sales for the year, assuming all its restaurants and pubs remain closed until the end of June. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)