UK outsourcer Mitie says does not expect to pay dividend as coronavirus hits

March 27 (Reuters) - Mitie does not expect to pay a dividend this year if overall trading does not improve and is seeking to cut some costs, the UK outsourcing group said on Friday.

The company, however, said much of its business is operating fully or at close to normal levels in the coronavirus shutdowns.

Mitie said it had found 25 million pounds ($30.51 million) in overhead cost savings and would be cutting board and executive pay for the next three months in response to the crisis. ($1 = 0.8193 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)