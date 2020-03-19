China's MMG cuts Las Bambas operations as Peru declares COVID-19 emergency

March 19 (Reuters) - Chinese miner MMG Ltd said on Thursday that operations at its Las Bambas copper mine had been reduced temporarily after Peru declared a state of emergency and imposed restrictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

MMG said the transport of concentrates and critical supplies from Las Bambas would be significantly restricted, but added that operations in Australia and the Democratic Republic of Congo continue normally. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)