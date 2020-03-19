UPDATE 1-China's MMG curbs Las Bambas operations as Peru declares COVID-19 emergency

(Adds details from MMG, background)

March 19 (Reuters) - Chinese miner MMG Ltd on Thursday joined a growing number of companies that have reduced operations in Peru after the government there declared a state of emergency and imposed restrictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Miners in Peru have shuttered mines or wound down operations and are bracing for an extended period of supply chain disruptions as the government tightens curbs to halt the spread of the virus.

MMG said the transport of concentrates and critical supplies from Las Bambas, which accounts for nearly a fifth of Peru’s entire copper output, would be significantly restricted while operations were temporarily reduced.

The Chinese miner said, however, that no coronavirus cases had been identified at the mine and that mining operations in Australia and the Democratic Republic of Congo continue normally.

Other miners - including Pan American Silver, Newmont, Anglo American and Teck Resources - have already scaled back operations in Peru, where the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 145 as of Wednesday. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)