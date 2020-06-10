Mnuchin: U.S. recovery from coronavirus has begun, will gain strength in Q3, Q4

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday that the U.S. economy has already begun to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic and would “improve dramatically” in the third and fourth quarters.

Mnuchin, who appears before the U.S. Senate Small Business Committee to review the progress of federal coronavirus rescue loan programs, said in written testimony that incoming jobs and other economic data “show that we are well positioned for a strong, phased reopening of our country.” (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)