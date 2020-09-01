Thousands of small-business loans may have been fraudulent, US House panel finds

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of loans worth billions of dollars may have been subject to fraud, waste and abuse in the $659 billion taxpayer-funded Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) aimed at helping small U.S. businesses survive the coronavirus pandemic, a congressional panel said on Tuesday.

Over $1 billion went to companies that received multiple loans, in violation of the program’s rules, the House of Representatives’ Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis said. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell Additional reporting by David Morgan Editing by Andy Sullivan and Chizu Nomiyama)