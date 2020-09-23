GSMA postpones Mobile World Congress to late June 2021

MADRID/BERLIN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The organisers of the Mobile World Congress, the telecoms industry’s biggest annual gathering, said on Wednesday they were postponing next year’s event to late June to make it possible to convene safely despite the coronavirus pandemic.

MWC 2021, originally scheduled for early March, will now be held in Barcelona, Spain, from June 28-July 1, the GSMA, the industry association that organises it, said.

This year’s congress was cancelled at the last minute as the virus spread around the world. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Jason Neely)