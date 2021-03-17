Moderna testing new COVID-19 vaccine as potential booster shot

Slideshow ( 2 images )

(Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Monday it had dosed the first patients in an early-stage study of a new COVID-19 vaccine candidate for evaluation as a next-generation vaccine.

The company said its new candidate could potentially be stored in refrigerators instead of freezers, making it easier to distribute, especially in developing countries.

The early-stage study will assess the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine, designated mRNA-1283, at three dose levels, and will be given to healthy adults either as a single dose or in two doses 28 days apart, the company said.

Last week, Moderna began dosing the first participants in a study testing its COVID-19 booster vaccine candidates targeting the variant, known as B.1.351, that first emerged in South Africa.

The booster vaccine candidates, designated mRNA-1273.351, will be tested in a trial of both a variant-specific shot and a multivalent shot, according to the company’s announcement.