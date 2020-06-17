Israel signs agreement with Moderna for potential COVID-19 vaccine

JERUSALEM, June 17 (Reuters) - Israel has signed an agreement with Moderna Inc for the future purchase of its potential COVID-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday.

“Israel has signed with the company Moderna an arrangement that will allow us to buy vaccines,” Netanyahu said, according to a statement from his office.

“The company is advancing its development, they claim that (they) can get to it in the middle of the year, we hope that they succeed,” he said.

Financial details were not disclosed. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Rami Ayyub)