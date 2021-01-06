EU exec OK for Moderna vaccine to come shortly -EU health chief

FILE PHOTO: An employee shows the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital in New York, U.S., December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission will shortly approve for use the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. company Moderna, the bloc’s top health official said after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved the drug on Wednesday.

“With EMA approval of the Moderna vaccine, we are closer to our goal of having a portfolio of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. EU Commission authorisation will follow shortly,” EU health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said in a tweet.