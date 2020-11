BRUSSELS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The European Union Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said the EU was in talks with Moderna to secure doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate but negotiations had not been wrapped up yet.

“Negotiations with the company are ongoing. We have not yet concluded or signed a contract,” Kyriakides told EU lawmakers in a regular hearing. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio, editing by Louise Heavens)