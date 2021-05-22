REFILE-Moderna, South Korea sign production deal on mRNA vaccines

(Removes extraneous word in headline)

May 22 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Saturday it has entered into an agreement with South Korea on mRNA vaccines.

Two Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with the government of South Korea were signed on Saturday by Kwon Junwook, Director, Korea National Institute of Health and Stéphane Bancel, Moderna’s Chief Executive Officer at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., the company said in a press release.

Moderna also entered into a manufacturing agreement with South Korean biopharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics to manufacture Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in South Korea, intended to supply it to markets outside of the United States starting in the third quarter of 2021. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski)