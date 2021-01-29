Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

Moderna seeks FDA clearance to increase doses per vial -CNBC

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for permission to fill its COVID-19 vaccine vials with up to five additional doses to ease a crunch in manufacturing, CNBC reported on Friday.

The change would allow Moderna to put 15 doses in the vials, now cleared to hold 10, the report said cnb.cx/39wXjkx, citing a person familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

