(Corrects headline, first paragraph to remove reference to testing as a booster shot, makes clear Moderna is studying a new COVID-19 vaccine)

March 15 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Monday it has dosed the first patient in an early-stage study of a new COVID-19 vaccine candidate. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)