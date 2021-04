April 20 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Tuesday it has secured a new COVID-19 vaccine supply agreement with Israel for 2022, under which the country has the option to buy doses of one of the company’s variant-specific vaccine candidates.

The announcement follows two earlier agreements between Israel and Moderna to supply a total of 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)