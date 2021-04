GENEVA, April 23 (Reuters) - Moderna’s CEO Stéphane Bancel said on Friday the firm was working hard to have a booster vaccine against COVID-19 variants approved by the late summer or early autumn.

Bancel said at the same virtual event on vaccine manufacturing that Moderna was on track to make up to a billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines this year and up to 1.4 billion in 2022. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge)