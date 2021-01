FILE PHOTO: Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Mississippi, U.S. December 20, 2020. Paul Sancya/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

(Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Wednesday it was in talks with the U.S. government to sell an additional 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine that will be delivered in the third quarter of 2021.