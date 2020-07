July 28 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc is planning to price its coronavirus vaccine at $50 to $60 per course — higher than other vaccine makers have agreed to charge governments, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The price would apply to the United States and other high-income countries, according to the report. on.ft.com/334eV4g

Moderna was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)