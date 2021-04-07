Moderna says booster shot against COVID-19 variants could be ready by year-end

April 7 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks said on Wednesday the company should be able to provide a booster shot for protection against variants of the coronavirus by the end of this year.
Zaks, speaking to the Economic Club of New York, said he expects the booster shots the company is testing to show a higher level of protection against variants of the coronavirus.
Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi
