Company News
July 29, 2020 / 1:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine pricing to ensure broad access

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc plans to price its experimental coronavirus vaccine in a way that ensures broad access, it said on Wednesday, adding that it did not intend to conduct late-stage trials of the shot outside the United States.

Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel declined to comment on the specific price of the vaccine on a conference call with analysts.

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources, that the company was planning to price the vaccine at $50 to $60 per course, at least $11 more than another vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

