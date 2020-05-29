Company News
May 29, 2020

Moderna starts dosing patients in mid-stage coronavirus vaccine study



May 29 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Friday it had started dosing patients in a mid-stage study with its experimental coronavirus vaccine and eventually plans to enroll 600 patients for the trial.

There are currently no approved treatments or vaccines to treat COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, and experts predict a safe and effective vaccine could take 12 to 18 months from the start of development. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

