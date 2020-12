Dec 3 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Thursday it expects to have between 100 million and 125 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine available globally in the first quarter of 2021.

The company said 85 million to 100 million of those doses would be available in the United States, with 15 million to 25 million outside the country. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)