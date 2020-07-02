Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine trial delayed - STAT

July 2 (Reuters) - A large trial of Moderna Inc’s potential coronavirus vaccine has been delayed, as the company makes changes to its study plan, medical news site STAT reported on Thursday.

The late-stage trial was expected to start next week, but there is no clarity about how long the delay will last, the report here said. The company is still aiming to start the trial in July, according to the report.

Moderna did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)