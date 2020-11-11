Moderna on track to report COVID-19 vaccine data later this month

FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

(Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Wednesday it was on track to report early data from a late-stage trial of its experimental coronavirus vaccine later this month, and could file for U.S. emergency use authorization in early December.

The company may have to wait for a two-month follow up safety data to apply for U.S. emergency use authorization, even after reporting positive interim data on the vaccine’s effectiveness.

Moderna said it expects the safety data in the second half of this month.

Hopes of the world soon getting an effective vaccine against the virus that has killed over a million people were raised on Monday after Pfizer Inc said its COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective based on interim trial results.

There are no vaccines that have gained global approval yet, although a handful, including Moderna’s, are in late-stage studies.

It was too early to guess how effective Moderna’s vaccine could be, Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel said at a Credit Suisse conference.

The world would have to wait for more data to understand whether use of a particular vaccine would be more widespread, Bancel said.

Moderna, which uses a technology similar to Pfizer’s, finished enrolling 30,000 volunteers in its late-stage study last month.

Public health experts have said it is likely that more than one vaccine would be needed to control the pandemic.