Moscow Exchange cancels annual forum in April due to coronavirus

MOSCOW, March 12 (Reuters) - The Moscow Exchange said on Thursday it would cancel its annual forum on April 1-2 and hold a televised event instead, as authorities around the world seek to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Russia last week cancelled its flagship annual St Petersburg International Economic Forum in June as a precaution against the virus.

Russia has 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to consumer safety regulator Rospotrebnadzor.