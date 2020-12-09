Moldovan prime minister contracts coronavirus, adviser says

FILE PHOTO: Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu attends a meeting with his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev in Moscow, Russia November 20, 2019. Sputnik/Dmitry Astakhov/Pool via REUTERS.

CHISINAU (Reuters) - Moldova’s Prime Minister Ion Chicu has contracted the novel coronavirus, his adviser Boris Harea wrote on Facebook late on Tuesday.

“The Prime Minister will run the government remotely,” he said.

Chicu had a working meeting with the outgoing President Igor Dodon and the parliamentary speaker Zinaida Greceanii on Monday.

There have been 119,204 coronavirus cases and 2,460 deaths in the eastern European country, which has a total population of 3.5 million people.

Chicu was appointed as head of a Socialist party-backed minority government in November 2019.

Maia Sandu, the pro-European Union leader who defeated Dodon in last month’s presidential election, is pushing to hold a snap parliamentary election.