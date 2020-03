(Refiles to make word in lede paragraph quote to read “concern”, not “return”)

NICE, France, March 19 (Reuters) - Prince Albert of Monaco has tested positive for coronavirus but his health “is not a cause for concern”, his office said on Thursday.

“Prince Albert is continuing to work from the office in his private apartments,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Gaillard Writing by Matthieu Protard Editing by Mark Heinrich)