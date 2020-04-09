Packaging firm Mondi scraps dividend as lockdowns hit order book

April 9 (Reuters) - Paper and packaging firm Mondi will not pay a final dividend for 2019, it said on Thursday, as it cuts costs and capital spending after seeing a deterioration in its order book in Europe and South Africa from the end of March.

The FTSE 100 company said it had temporarily stopped production at its Merebank mill in South Africa and its Neusiedler mill Austria as demand slumped due to coronavirus lockdowns. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)