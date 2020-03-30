Montenegro introduces lockdown to fight coronavirus

PODGORICA, March 30 (Reuters) - Montenegro introduced a lockdown on Monday to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected dozens in the small Adriatic republic.

In a statement, the government said the lockdown will last from 7:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. on working days and from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on weekends.

During those hours citizens have been ordered to stay indoors unless they have been issued with special permits such as those held by key workers, or face fines or detention.

So far, Montenegro, a NATO member and European Union membership candidate, has reported 91 cases of coronavirus infection and one death.

The country of only 620,000 people has already introduced an array of measures to fight the contagion, including the closure of borders, ports and marinas, a ban on public gatherings and a shutdown of schools.