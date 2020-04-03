Morgan Stanley plans to hold annual meeting in person

April 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley plans to hold its annual shareholder meeting in person, the lender said on Friday, even as many other companies have moved their meetings online to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We are actively monitoring the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19). We are focused on the safety and well-being of our shareholders and employees as well as the protocols of local, state and federal governments,” Morgan Stanley said in a filing.