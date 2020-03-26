Company News
March 26, 2020 / 4:00 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Morgan Stanley promises no job cuts in 2020 as coronavirus crisis grows

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley pledged to not cut any jobs this year, according to a memo seen by Reuters, as the Wall Street bank sought to reassure employees worried about their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

The contents were confirmed by a Morgan Stanley spokesman.

“While long term we can’t be sure how this will play out, we want to commit to you that there will not be a reduction in force at Morgan Stanley in 2020,” Chief Executive Officer James Gorman said in the note. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts in New York and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below