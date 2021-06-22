Morgan Stanley to bar staff, clients without vaccinations from NY offices - FT

FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley’s staff and clients will not be allowed to enter the bank’s New York offices if they are not fully vaccinated, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo.

The new policy will come into effect on July 12, the report said here, adding that those who do not confirm being fully vaccinated will lose building access.

The memo also noted implementation of “vaccine-only” workspaces at some business lines including institutional securities and wealth management, the report said.

Morgan Stanley was not immediately available for a request for comment by Reuters.