Company News
May 29, 2020 / 5:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Morgan Stanley planning to bring back traders to New York HQ in June - CNBC

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley is planning to start getting some traders to return to its New York headquarters in mid- to late-June, CNBC reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the situation.

Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Wall Street bank expects that only a small number of traders and workers in other departments will make use of the option, the report cnb.cx/2McVJYt added. (Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
