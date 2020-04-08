Healthcare
IMF says Morocco drew $3 bln from liquidity line to fight pandemic

WASHINGTON, April 8 (Reuters) - Moroccco has drawn all resources available under a precautionary liquidity arrangement with the International Monetary Fund, or about $3 billion, to limit the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the IMF said on Wednesday.

It said the purchase amounted to about 3% of Morocco’s gross domestic product (GDP), and would allow the North African nation to maintain an adequate level of official reserves to mitigate pressures on the balance of payments.

Despite a range of measures taken by authorities to increase health spending and support businesses and households, Morocco was likely to experience a recession in 2020 due to sizeable declines in exports, tourism and remittances and a temporary freeze in economic activity, it said. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

