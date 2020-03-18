Morocco asks people to stay home over coronavirus fears - statement

RABAT, March 18 (Reuters) - Morocco asked its citizens not to leave their homes except to buy essential goods, seek medical treatment or go to work as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus, the interior and the health ministries said on Wednesday.

Morocco has confirmed 49 cases, including two deaths and one recovery. Most cases were found in Moroccans resident in Spain, Italy and France who had returned home for visits. (Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Alex Richardson)