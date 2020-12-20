Morocco bans air travel with UK over new virus

RABAT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Morocco said it will suspend air travel with the UK starting Sunday night, citing fears of a new coronavirus strain.

Morocco had allowed some flights to resume linking tourist hubs Agadir and Marrakech with London, in a bid to save its hard-hit tourism sector.

On Sunday, Morocco reported a total of 417,125 coronavirus infections, including 6957 deaths and 32,014 active cases. (Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Daniel Wallis)