Healthcare
March 13, 2020 / 7:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Morocco to close all schools starting March 16 over coronavirus fears- education ministry

1 Min Read

RABAT, March 13 (Reuters) - Morocco will close all schools and universities and other educational and vocational training institutions starting from March 16 until an indefinite date as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus outbreak, the education ministry said on Friday.

Classes will be substituted by distance learning, the ministry said in a statement.

Morocco, which confirmed seven coronavirus cases including one death and one recovery, suspended trips with China, Italy, Spain, Algeria and France. (Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

