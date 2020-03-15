Morocco to create $1 bln fund to counter coronavirus outbreak

RABAT, March 15 (Reuters) - Morocco announced the creation of a 10 billion dirham ($1 billion) fund to upgrade health infrastructure and help vulnerable economic sectors in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the royal cabinet said.

The fund will help acquire the necessary health equipment and assist sectors such as tourism as well as help maintain jobs and mitigate the social repercussions of the pandemic, the Royal cabinet said in a statement. (Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Alexander Smith)