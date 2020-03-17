Morocco to use military field hospitals to help fight coronavirus

RABAT, March 17 (Reuters) - Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on Tuesday ordered the army to use field hospitals to help health services fight the coronavirus outbreak, the royal cabinet said.

Donations to a special fund to improve health infrastructure and offset the pandemic’s social and economic repercussions have exceeded $1 billion, following contributions from major state-owned and private companies, banks and individuals.

Morocco has so far confirmed 44 cases and two deaths. Most cases were found in Moroccans resident in Spain, Italy and France who had returned home for visits.

Morocco has suspended all international flights, closed mosques, schools, entertainment and sports venues and non-essential shops as a precautionary measure against the pandemic.