RABAT, March 12 (Reuters) - Morocco suspended all flights and passenger ship traffic to and from Spain over fears of the coronavirus outbreak, Morocco’s state news agency said on Thursday.

Algeria and Morocco also agreed on the same day to suspend flights, according to an Algerian presidency statement.