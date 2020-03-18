UPDATE 1-Morocco asks people to stay home over coronavirus fears

(Adds details, background)

By Ahmed Eljechtimi

RABAT, March 18 (Reuters) - Morocco asked its citizens not to leave their homes except to buy essential goods, seek medical treatment or go to work as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus, the interior and the health ministries said on Wednesday.

Morocco has confirmed 49 cases, including two deaths and one recovery. Most cases were found in Moroccans resident in Spain, Italy and France - all suffering much larger outbreaks of coronavirus - who had returned home for visits.

Authorities deployed loudspeakers on cars in different cities asking people to stay home especially those with pre-existing health problems and the elderly.

The call for self-quarantine was the latest in a series of precautionary measures including closure of mosques, schools, eateries and sports and entertainment venues, in addition to the suspension of all international passenger flights.

King Mohammed VI asked the government to prepare for further measures to counter the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday that field hospitals be set up across the country to assist beleaguered health services.

The pandemic is expected to hit the Moroccan economy hard, with the pivotal tourism sector, which last year attracted 13 million visitors and represented nearly 11% of GDP, standing to lose 34 billion dirhams ($3.5 billion) in revenue this year, said Abdellatif Kabbaj, head of Morocco’s tourism association.

Donations to a special government fund to be devoted to improving health infrastructure and offset the pandemic’s social and economic repercussions have exceeded $1 billion. (Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi Editing by Mark Heinrich)