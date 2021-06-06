UPDATE 1-Morocco to resume international passenger traffic on June 15

(Adds details and background)

RABAT, June 6 (Reuters) - Morocco will reopen its airports and ports to international passenger traffic from June 15, both for its own citizens and foreign nationals, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.

All travellers will be admitted into the country if they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or had a negative PCR test, the ministry said in a statement.

Nationals of countries where the coronavirus is surging or those lacking reliable data will have to provide a special permit to enter Morocco and have a negative test, it said.

Morocco has last month eased a set of restrictive measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, allowing cinemas and theatres to re-open as it continues its vaccination campaign.

The North African country has so far outperformed others on the continent by administering 5 million doses of the AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines, as it pursues plans to inoculate all people aged over 17. (Reporting by Ahmed El Jechtimi; Editing by Alexander Smith)