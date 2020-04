FRANKFURT, April 6 (Reuters) - German pharmaceutical company MorphoSys on Monday said restrictions on social life, which were imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus, are impacting some of its clinical trials.

MorphoSys said the enrollment of some studies had been paused. While it is maintaining its previously communicated 2020 corporate milestones, there may be a potential impact on clinical studies, it said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor Editing by Chris Reese)