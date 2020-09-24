Morrisons resumes limiting purchases as second virus wave spurs stockpiling

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Britain's fourth-largest supermarket group Morrisons said in a tweet here it would introduce a maximum cap on some products like soup, pasta and cleaning items, as the UK tackles a second wave of coronavirus infections.

The company said on Thursday it has already applied some caps to online orders. Morrisons, along with other supermarkets, earlier this year had appealed to shoppers to stop panic buying due to the COVID-19 pandemic.